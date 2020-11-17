Despite an impending ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, a new study from Kwik Fit has revealed that just eight percent of car owners expect their next car to be fully electric.

For people's attitudes to change, research first of all suggests that the charging infrastructure needs to be improved, with 37 percent saying that was the main reason they weren't in favour of going electric.

The second-most common reason for people being against going electric is the range restrictions from a single charge, with 35 percent of people putting forward that reason.

A third (33 percent) were put off by the increased upfront cost of buying an electric car compared to an equivalent petrol, diesel, or hybrid car.

On top of those reasons, 30 percent of drivers said an inability to charge their car at hope would be another off-putting factor, with 26 percent saying fears over battery deterioration are putting them off.

Reasons drivers are not considering buying an electric car for their next vehicle

Reason Percentage of car owners not considering buying an electric car The lack of fast charging points in the areas I commonly drive 37% The restrictions on range/inability to travel long distance on a single charge 35% The increased cost over an equivalent sized petrol, diesel or hybrid car 33% I would not be able to charge it at home 30% I am worried that the batteries won’t last very long and need replacing 26% I prefer traditional petrol or diesel engines 18% I want to know more people who have one before I commit 17% I don’t like the style of electric cars available 11% I don’t believe that they are more environmentally friendly than existing cars 10% There isn’t an electric car which provides the power I need 9%

"Although there have been many early adopters of electric cars, this research clearly identifies the areas which are of most concern to drivers and are the biggest barriers in stopping the majority from considering a switch to electric," said Roger Griggs, communications director of Kwik Fit. "Government and industry need to work together on ongoing education and infrastructure programmes to ensure fully electric vehicles successfully become the mainstream within the government’s timetable.

"Motorists still have a lot to learn about electric cars and our local areas need to be better prepared to cope with an influx of electric car owners."