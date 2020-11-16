The latest iteration of the Peugeot 308 family hatchback is now available to order, with prices starting at just over £21,000. With the underpinnings getting long in the tooth, the French company has revamped the 308 range, fettling trim levels and adding some extra tech to the cabin.

Some minor work has been done to the outside, too, with a new Vertigo Blue colour option and optional 16-inch Zircon diamond-cut alloy wheels joining the range. The Black Pack, which replaces most of the chrome exterior trim with a gloss black finish, remains an option on high-end GT Premium models.

The interior now features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, while a 9.7-inch colour touchscreen is also included in the £21,310 asking price. The Allure trim supplements this with 3D navigation featuring voice recognition and TomTom traffic alerts.

Kicking off the updated line-up is the Active Premium model, which comes with a 1.2-litre, 109 bhp petrol engine as standard. Rear parking sensors are included alongside the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, while 16-inch alloy wheels are fitted. And if you want more power, you have the option of choosing a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 128 bhp.

Climbing higher takes you to the Allure model, earning you the 3D navigation system, a reversing camera and sports front seats, as well as a different choice of engines. Where the Active Premium lets you choose between a 109 bhp petrol engine and 128 bhp diesel, the Allure dumps the basic petrol engine in favour of a 1.2-litre, 129 bhp unit. Both the petrol and diesel engines are offered with an optional eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The same engine range is available with the £24,030 Allure Premium model, which builds on the Allure with adaptive cruise control and keyless entry. However, the £26,630 GT gets automatic transmissions as standard, as well as 17-inch Rubis alloy wheels, the Driver Sport Pack and part-leather upholstery with red stitching.

The £27,830 GT Premium, therefore stands at the head of the ‘cooking’ 308 range, adding 18-inch alloy wheels and Alcantara interior trim to the GT’s kit list. A few safety gizmos, including blind-spot monitoring, are also thrown in for good measure.

But the pinnacle of the 308 range is the high-performance GTi model. Powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with 256 bhp, it comes with lowered suspension and a Torsen limited-slip differential to aid handling. Externally, the £31,985 GTi is marked out by its 19-inch alloy wheels, twin exhaust pipes and red brake calipers, while the cabin features bucket seats and a perforated leather steering wheel.

“The Peugeot 308 has been a huge success, with more than half a million cars sold around the world since its launch in 2014, when it was named ‘European Car of the Year’,” said David Peel, the managing director of Peugeot UK. “The new 308 adds Peugeot’s Digital i-Cockpit, a brand new colour option and additional driving assistance technologies to this winning recipe.”

As before, the new 308 will be available as a five-door hatchback and an estate, and the first customer deliveries are expected to arrive in the UK soon.