Picking when exactly to take your driving test could provide you with an advantage when it comes to finally gaining your license after hours of learning and practising.

Unfortunately, a number of real world factors get in the way on the road, but a new study from All Car Leasing has worked out which time of day, or day of the week could be the best time to take your test.

On average the time of day that offered the best pass rate was between 14:00 and 14:59 on a Sunday, with that specific slot returning a 55.8 percent pass rate. This time, and day, being helped by the roads being less busy with fewer people commuting.

That being said, it was another Sunday slot – between 12:00-12:59 – being the least successful time, with just 33.8 percent of candidates passing.

The Best Times to Take Your Driving Test

Rank Day Time Slot Pass Rate 1 Sunday 14:00-14:59 55.8 percent 2 Tuesday 16:00-16:59 52.8 percent 3 Friday 16:00-16:59 52.6 percent 4 Saturday 16:00-16:59 52.1 percent 5 Sunday 09:00-09:59 52.0 percent 6 Monday 15:00-15:59 50.0 percent 7 Saturday 14:00-14:59 49.9 percent 8 Friday Before 07:00 48.6 percent 9 Monday 09:00-09:59 48.5 percent 10 Thursday 16:00-16:59 48.3 percent

Overall, Monday was the single day that offered the best pass rate, with a 46.9 percent. Despite having the best one hour window, Sunday was actually the least beneficial day on average, returning an average pass rate of 43.28 percent.

The Best Days to Take Your Driving Test