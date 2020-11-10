Land Rover has facelifted its Discovery 4x4 for 2021, adding mild-hybrid powertrains, upgraded infotainment and new comfort features. The £53,000 seven-seat SUV has also been refreshed with some exterior upgrades, and there’s a whole new R-Dynamic version that tries to give the car a sportier image.

For the most part, though, the changes are fairly subtle, with new LED daytime running lights at the front, as well as a body-coloured front fender vent. Those tweaks are complemented by the “sweeping” new indicators, which Land Rover claims will “provide heightened visual sophistication”. The new R-Dynamic variants get a revised front bumper with a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents, as well as Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents.

Inside, the R-Dynamic also gets two-tone leather and contrast stitching, while the rest of the range benefits from a new steering wheel and redesigned rear seats. But the star of the show is Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is being rolled out across the Land Rover range.

The 11.4-inch HD touchscreen sits in a completely redesigned centre stack, boasting more functionality and simplified menus. The built-in backup battery allows the navigation system to start more quickly, and the home screen is customisable. Dual-SIM technology also allows the system to carry out two functions, such as streaming media and downloading software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates, simultaneously.

The system works in tandem with the 12.3-inch digital instrument display, which can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance or a combination of the two. The two screens can also be configured so they display different information, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications.

Like the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the new Discovery is powered by a range of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, although the entry-level power unit is a conventional four-cylinder petrol engine. That P300 motor is a 2-litre turbocharged engine with 296 bhp, which comes with a starting price of £53,090.

Further up the range, there’s a 245 bhp 3-litre straight-six diesel engine that wears the D250 badge, while there’s also a 296 bhp version of the same engine. Both come with mild-hybrid tech that harvests energy normally lost when braking or decelerating, then redeploys that power when the engine is under load or coasting to a halt.

That technology is also fitted to the even more potent P360 petrol engine, which is also a 3-litre straight-six. With 355 bhp, it’s the most powerful engine in the current range, all of which comes with the four-wheel-drive capability expected of a Discovery. All the existing car’s off-road features remain, with the addition of a new ClearSight Ground View system that gives the driver a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle.

The new Discovery is already available to order, with prices starting at £53,090.