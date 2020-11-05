The world is changing faster than expected, and it's clear that automobiles are among the things most affected by this rapid change. It's a revolution that is technological, economic, and cultural, and while it began years ago, it's been accelerated by the pandemic.

So while we all may need to limit our movement to get out of this global emergency, we shouldn't stop our minds from reflecting on what awaits us on the other side. We at Motor1.com don't want to stay still either, because we have to prepare ourselves for new editorial challenges. This means studying, understanding, and looking beyond today's cars, without preconceptions about the future to come.

With this in mind, we decided to change the Motor1.com logo. We'd like to clarify that this is not a simple restyling, not only because we developed it in collaboration with a world famous design house like Pininfarina, but because our brand represents the quality, speed, and independence of the words we write for you. A new logo also has to represent the fact that we are truly international, with 10 editions written in 9 languages. There is no better way to capture all of this than the most universal language of all, that of design.

This new logo is dedicated to everyone who has been following us for years and will be with us for years to come.

A spectacular reveal... at the museum

The new Motor1.com logo was presented on November 5th at the Pininfarina museum in Cambiano, Italy, a special place that houses a collection of extraordinary cars representing 90 years of the Turin designer's work. It contains everything from the Cisitalia 202, exhibited as a “work of art in motion” at the MOMA in New York, to the Battista, the electric hypercar developed by Automobili Pininfarina.

The reveal, streamed live, was also attended by Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina SpA.

Watch the 'Making Of' video about our new logo

We usually make videos about cars, but this time we wanted to do a video about ourselves and Pininfarina to show off the great teamwork that went into the creation of this new branding.

If you didn't watch the video live, we invite you to play the video below where we summarise the highlights of this unique endeavour of design.

Online everywhere, today

The new Motor1.com logo is officially online beginning today. All 10 editions of our network have been updated with the new logo, as well as our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and more. Our original videos will also have new graphics that show off the logo and its themes.