After revealing its 250 SWB revival earlier this year, UK-based classic Ferrari specialist GTO Engineering is working on its own bespoke sports car inspired by GT racers of the 1960s.

The car, codenamed Moderna (get it?) will weigh under 1,000 kg and thanks to a tubular steel chassis combined aluminium subframes and carbon fibre and aluminium bodywork.

Despite the classic look that the car is going for, it'll feel very much like a modern machine thanks to independent all-round suspension and powerful brakes shrouded by larger diameter wheels. Power will, of course, come from a Prancing Horse-inspired quad-can V12. There'll also be updated electrics on board, and the entire car will be fully customisable to each customer.

"It’s exciting to finally talk about our new project – a car that we’ve been discussing, sketching, specifying and honing for some time," GTO Engineering managing director Mark Lyon, who alongside his team, has working on the design of the two-seater sports car since GTO Engineering was founded in 1991.

"Now it’s in development and we’re working alongside some incredible technical partners, we’re ready to lift the cover off the design renderings and initial sketches and explain the fundamentals of what makes this new car tick."

"We’ve learnt from building the 250 SWB Revival, and working on a range of Ferraris, that a car’s weight and engine are two of the key ingredients to make a good sports car. So, we knew that this car should be under a tonne and powered by a quad-cam V12 – an engine format we are familiar with and developing in-house.

"To accomplish the desired light weight, carbon fibre will be used, which obviously wasn’t available in the Sixties but a composite we will utilise alongside other materials.

"For example, the doors and bonnet feel and ‘weight’ when you open them, was something we knew we wanted to keep and that’s why they’ll be made in aluminium – they’ll be lightweight but still give that ‘reassuring’ close and feel of a classic when the driver or passenger gets in and out, as well as opening and closing the bonnet."