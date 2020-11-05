The MG name is returning to Irish shores with a range of electrified models only, a first for the brand.

The move, which coincides with the brand's expansion of its plug-in hybrid range, will be taken care of by privately owned Irish distributor Frank Keane Group, a firm which boasts more than 50 years of experience in automotive sales in Ireland.

MG's ZS EV, a B-segment SUV with a five star Euro NCAP safety rating will spearhead MG's Irish return. The car is set to be the country's "first truly affordable, family friendly electric car" as well according to the Chinese-owned marque.

The first examples will arrive later this month, and will be immediately available for sale.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be getting involved with MG as their Irish partner," said Billy Riordan, CEO of the Frank Keane Group. "It is a really exciting time for this growing brand which has such a rich history.

"The Frank Keane Group started its life in motor distribution over 50 years ago and we look forward to this next step in our journey."

Gerard Rice, managing director of MG Motor Ireland added: "We are excited to be appointed as the distributor partner for MG Motor in Ireland for their range of electric vehicles.

"MG is the fastest growing mainstream car brand in the UK in 2020, and is growing rapidly across Europe with sales in full flow in Norway, Denmark, France, Belgium and Austria. Other markets including Malta, Spain, Portugal and Italy will open very soon.

"We are currently working hard to select the MG Motor retailers for the Irish market to join us on this exciting and electric journey."