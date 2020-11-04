Vauxhall’s new Crossland compact SUV has gone on sale ahead of customer deliveries beginning at the start of next year. With prices starting at just over £19,000, the new model boasts updated styling and revised suspension, but the ‘X’ suffix of the old car has gone.

The £19,060 starting price gets you the base-spec SE model, which gets 16-inch two-tone wheels and LED headlights that illuminate automatically. A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also included in the price, offering the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems. Lane departure warning and speed sign recognition also feature on the equipment list.

Further up the range, the £20,210 SE Nav Premium offers front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and LED fog lights. As the name suggests, a satellite navigation system is housed in the eight-inch touchscreen, while the driver gets a new, “ergonomic” seat.

Opting for the SRi Nav trim, which starts at £21,360, gets you a sportier image, courtesy of 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, contrasting roof colours and dark-tinted rear windows. The car gets alloy-effect skid plates on the bumpers, too, and the interior is adorned with the same eight-inch touchscreen navigation system as the SE Nav Premium.

Alternatively, the £22,610 Elite models offer a little more luxury with leather seat trim, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Front and rear parking sensors also feature, along with a rear-view camera. And if that isn’t enough, the Elite Nav gets wireless phone charging and a wide-angle, 180-degree rear-view camera.

Finally, the top-of-the range Ultimate Nav models come with Alcantara seat trim, keyless entry and push-button ignition, plus the Elite Nav’s rear-view camera and the eight-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation. Prices start from £25,615.

Every model is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, starting with the 1.2-litre petrol with 82 bhp. Teamed with a five-speed manual gearbox, the engine is the cheapest in the line-up. Spending a little more could get you the 1.2-litre turbocharged engine with 109 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, while there are also 128 bhp versions with a choice of six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Just two diesels are on offer, both of which are based on a 1.5-litre engine. The 109 bhp version comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 118 bhp version comes with an eight-speed automatic.

Every trim level is offered with the full engine range, except the top-line Ultimate Nav. That car is only available with the 128 bhp petrol engine and the two 1.5-litre diesels. Every variant is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the New Year.