A new study by the Luxury Bed Company has uncovered the areas of the UK with the sleepiest drivers.

UK law dictates that if you cause an accident after falling asleep at the wheel, you can be charged with dangerous driving and even face fines, penalty points, driving bans, and prison time as a result.

Driving while tired can even be compared to drink driving. After being awake for 18 hours, someone's driving is similar to that of someone with a blood alcohol concentration of .05, with coordination and judgement impaired and response times lowered.

To find out which areas of the UK had the most sleepy drivers, the Luxury Bed Company looked at official data from 2019.

The South dominated, with Kent, Devon, Surrey, Norfolk, and Hertfordshire topping the areas with the most sleepy drivers. In terms of regions, again the South locked out four the the 'top' five spots, with the West Midlands also creeping in.

The data from the study can be found below:

The UK Top 5 Areas With The Sleepiest Drivers

Rank Local Authority Total Reported Road Accidents 2019 Number of Road Accidents Caused by Driver Fatigue 2019 Number of Road Accidents Caused by Driver Fatigue as % of Total Accidents 1 Kent 6,046 82 1.36% 2 Devon 3,362 61 1.81% 3 Surrey 3,884 52 1.34% 4 Norfolk 3,083 43 1.39% 5 Hertfordshire 3,753 37 0.99%

The 5 Areas With Biggest percentage of Accidents Caused by Driver Fatigue

Rank Local Authority Total Reported Road Accidents 2019 Number of Road Accidents Caused by Driver Fatigue 2019 Number of Road Accidents Caused by Driver Fatigue as % of Total Accidents 1 Monmouthshire 263 9 3.42% 2 Highland 403 13 3.23% 3 Rutland 98 3 3.06% 4 Perth & Kinross 213 6 2.82% 5 West Berkshire 402 11 2.74%

The UK Top 5 Regions with the Sleepiest Drivers

Region Total Reported Road Accidents 2019 Number of Road Accidents Caused by Driver Fatigue 2019 Number of Road Accidents Caused by Driver Fatigue as % of Total Accidents South East 26,475 314 1.19% South West 18,357 215 1.17% East 18,227 208 1.14% London 31,324 153 0.49% West Midlands 13,505 119 0.88%

Last year there was 1,506 road accidents in Great Britain that were caused by fatigue.

To prevent such accidents, you should take regular breaks on long drives, and think about what you eat before you set off – a heavy meal before you get behind the wheel might not be the best idea, for example.