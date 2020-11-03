EV driving experiences continue to surge in popularity as more and more drivers get curious about electric cars.

New research from leading driving experience provider, TrackDays.co.uk has shown that EV driving experience are in fact overtaking supercar driving experiences, with many keen to get a taste of the inherent faster acceleration of electric cars.

TrackDays.co.uk data shows that experiences of the Tesla Model S 'Ludicrous' P90D, have grown by around 10 percent in the last three months, beating out similar experiences for the likes of Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Porsches.

The revelation comes after news that order books for the fastest accelerating road car – the Aspark Owl, which hits 60 mph in just 1.72 seconds – have opened.

The Tesla meanwhile does the 0-60 sprint in an impressive 2.6 seconds, bettering the likes of the Aston Martin V8 Vantage (4.8 seconds), Ferrari 458 Italia (3.3 seconds), the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder (4.2 seconds), and the Porsche GT3 RS(4.1 seconds).

"Whether it’s on the road or on the track, there’s no stopping the EV charge," said Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk.

"The lightning quick acceleration is a major draw, and quite often it takes people by surprise. No wonder, given the Tesla can reach 60 mph in a fraction over 2.5 seconds.

"Obviously, on the road there are legal driving and speed restrictions, but by enjoying a driving experience on a track, then it is possible to witness first-hand the real thrill and potential of these lightning quick EVs in a safe environment."