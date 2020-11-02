Legendary British sports car maker AC has announced a limited run of electrified tributes to its factory Le Mans cars of the 1960s.

Just 12 AC Cobra Le Mans Electrics will be made, each costing £600,000. They will come with a 617 bhp all-electric powertrain that also delivers 738 lb-ft of torque. But besides the drivetrain, they'll be faithful recreations of the cars races at Le Sarthe nearly 60 years ago.

The bodywork has been created using older technology sourced from AC Heritage. It's been made using high-grade aluminium, formed with a specialist 'planishing' hammer over an AC body jig.

In 1963, AC built two bespoke AC Cobras for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, wearing the '39 PH' and '645 CGT' registration numbers. The recreations will be based on these cars, with six versions of each being built.

While the bodywork will be crafted at AC's headquarters at what was the legendary Brooklands race circuit, the electric powertrains will be handled by EV specialists, and the project's technical partner, Falcon Electric in Derby.

"We are determined to make a tremendous success of these recreated AC Cobra Le Mans electrics designs when they are launched first in the UK and later in other markets," said AC owner Alan Lubinsky. "We know the external appearance will win the approval of many ‘traditional’ AC fans.

"The inclusion of an up to the minute, emissions free powertrain from our new friends, the electric experts at Falcon, will chime well with the excellence of the handmade bodywork built in the historic and important location of Brooklands!.

"This the start of not just a new chapter but of a whole new era in AC’s illustrious history. We will be following up the launch of these new models with other additions to our already expanding range."