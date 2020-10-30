First UK Polestar location opens in London

Polestar, the electric performance offshoot of Volvo, has opened its first retail location in the UK at London's Westfield, the largest shopping centre in Europe.

At the location, Polestar specialists guide potential customers through the company's products. Test drives can even be conducted on-site, while deliveries can be scheduled if visitors opt to buy.

Those customers complete the process on the Polestar app to order and reserve their desired car – this can be done either at home, or at Polestar London with the help of a product specialist.

"The Polestar Space in London has the perfect location, right at the heart of where people shop and relax," said Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. "For us, performance isn’t just about great driving dynamics, it is also about the experience customers have in choosing their perfect Polestar and the excitement of living with it every day."

The 'Polestar Space' has been specifically designed to promote the brand's products with specially designed lightboxes that showcase the cars in the most ideal conditions. Around the car, interactive LED display screens and large wall displays showcase art featuring Polestar products and brand details alongside.

"The Polestar Space is our way of changing the face of automotive retail," said Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK. "With no salespeople and no vehicles on the forecourt, there is no hard sell, no requirement to shift stock and an entirely customer-focussed journey.

"Visitors will define how much they interact with the exhibits, and Polestar Specialists will tailor their experience to the customer’s exact needs, not the brand’s. Once they have found the perfect specification, seamless digital interactivity places the vehicle in the customer’s app, ready to be ordered when it suits them. We will put the fun back into buying a car!”

Polestar London will officially open to the public on 31 October 2020.