The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge of interest in staycations, with motorists turning to ‘glampervans’. That’s the conclusion of new research from used car website Auto Trader, which has found a 156-percent uplift in views of adverts for camper vans costing between £50,000 and £100,000.

The company also surveyed 2,000 British adults and found 71 percent of Brits thinking about taking a holiday this winter would consider staying in a luxury caravan or motorhome. Perhaps surprisingly, the study shows adults aged 18-44 are most likely to consider a caravan or motorhome holiday, with 95 percent of those considering a holiday declaring themselves open to the idea.

Possibly more incredible is that almost a third (32 percent) of those interested in a caravan holiday would be willing to spend more than £1,000 renting a luxury caravan or motorhome. Almost one in five (18 percent) said such a holiday would be a “great way” to get away while adhering to the latest restrictions, while more than one in 10 (13 percent) said it would be safer than a hotel or Airbnb.

However, the research also revealed a number of wish list items for luxury motorhomes and touring caravans. Topping the list of must-haves was a smart TV, as well as a full kitchen and a sofa. High-speed built-in wifi was the fourth most important feature, while a pressure shower rounded out the top five.

Auto Trader’s editorial director, Erin Baker, said the demand for caravans and motorhomes could increase over winter as people use the vehicles to meet up with loved ones while remaining compliant with restrictions related to coronavirus.

“Staycations are set to remain popular for some time as coronavirus shows little sign of slowing in the UK,” she said. “Christmas in particular is likely to see a surge in the popularity of caravan and motorhome holidays as people look for inventive ways to spend time with loved ones, whilst still adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

“However, the rusty caravan from people’s childhood trips isn’t cutting it anymore. The new generation of caravanners we are seeing want all mod cons. They’re following in the footsteps of popular celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jamie Oliver and are looking for bigger vehicles with the latest tech, to provide all the entertainment and convenience that they have at home.”