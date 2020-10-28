Mercedes-Benz has announced new high-end versions of its best-selling A-Class premium hatchback. The new Exclusive Edition and Exclusive Edition Plus variants are based on the existing AMG Line Executive and Premium Plus trim levels, but add extra technology and a dose of additional styling features.

The cheaper of the two models, the Exclusive Edition, is available with the A200 and A200d petrol and diesel variants. The former costs £31,305 and comes with a 160 bhp, 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor, while the latter gets a 148 bhp 2-litre diesel engine in exchange for the £34,005 asking price.

That money gets you the Night Package, including privacy glass, as well as model-specific badging and floor mats, a black radiator grille and new black upholstery made from Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre fabric. You also get light grey contrast stitching.

All that comes alongside 19-inch AMG alloy wheels painted in titanium grey, a panoramic glass sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting. That’s on top of the AMG Line Executive’s already bulging kit list, which includes a 10.25-inch media display and the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system.

The Exclusive Edition Plus, meanwhile, is offered with the A220d diesel and A250 petrol engines, and uses the loftier AMG Line Premium Plus model as a base. Prices start from £37,320 for the A250 and £38,095 for the A220d, and that money gets you a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as a few other goodies.

Designo Mountain Grey Magno paint is thrown in, along with keyless entry, illuminated door sills and a rear arm rest. The car gets Multibeam LED headlights, too, and an augmented navigation system that uses a camera to display a real-time image of the road ahead, then overlays directions onto the display.

In addition, the Exclusive Edition Plus also benefits from Mercedes’ Advanced Sound System, front memory seats and black-painted 19-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels.

Both the Exclusive Edition and the Exclusive Edition Plus are already available to order from Mercedes-Benz dealers. However, the first customers will not take delivery of their cars until they arrive in the UK next month.

Mercedes-Benz will be hoping the new additions add to the appeal of the A-Class, which consistently numbers among the UK’s most popular cars. In 2019, it was the fifth most popular model in the country, out-selling all but the Ford Fiesta, VW Golf, Ford Focus and Vauxhall Corsa.