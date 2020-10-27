Mazda has announced an expansion of its official restoration parts programme for the MkI MX-5 roadster. Launched in 1989, the car has become a cult hero, with popularity, rarity and values all rising, so the Japanese manufacturer is introducing an enlarged range of official reproduction parts.

That means owners of the first-generation cars will be able to maintain, restore and enhance their vehicles using genuine Mazda parts. In a bid to ensure the supplied parts would meet the requirements of vehicle owners, the company held consultations with specialist retailers and MX-5 fan clubs across Europe.

As a result, the company is offering 117 components for left-hand-drive examples and more than 150 parts for right-hand-drive cars. All the parts will be made in Japan using modern methods and materials of the “highest quality”, yet Mazda claims they will retain the “look and feel” of original components.

The new range includes parts enthusiasts regularly require, including a newly-developed fabric hood that uses the same rear screen material as the original car. Similarly, Enkei Wheels is tasked with making aluminium wheels that match the original design, but use modern technology to make them lighter and more hardwearing.

At the same time, Mazda is also promising a long list of replacement interior trim parts and some mechanical components. However, it isn’t just the big parts that have made Mazda’s hit list. The company has also pledged to offer customers a range of smaller bolts and washers designed specifically for the MkI MX-5.

Steve Rose, parts and accessories marketing manager at Mazda Motors UK, said the arrival of new parts would help owners and enthusiasts keep their MkI MX-5s on the road for years to come.

“Right from its launch here in 1990, the MX-5 has always been hugely popular in the UK, so we are delighted to be able to offer Mazda Genuine Parts through our Authorised Repairer Network allowing our customers to keep their MX-5 100 percent Mazda,” he said. “With the early cars becoming modern classics it’s great to see so many still being driven and enjoyed. Whether it’s a full restoration or general maintenance, having a ready supply of genuine parts means these cars can continue to be enjoyed for years to come.”