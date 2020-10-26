The updated version of Fiat’s famous Panda city car will go on sale in the UK next month with prices starting at just under £12,000. As before, the cute hatchback will be offered in a choice of guises, including a four-wheel-drive version, although there’s a sportily styled new addition to the line-up.

At the foot of the range, however, is the basic Panda model, which comes with body-coloured bumpers, 14-inch steel wheels, and air conditioning, as well as a DAB digital radio with MP3 compatibility and USB connectivity. Just one engine is available: the 1-litre mild-hybrid petrol with 69 bhp.

Further up the range, the Panda City Life adds front fog lights and new front bumpers, as well as a new insert in the side skirts and 15-inch dark metal alloy wheels. That’s complemented by black exterior elements, such as the roof rack and door mirror housings, while the cabin gets two-tone grey seats and a leather steering wheel. Manual air conditioning is also included, and you get a smartphone mount on the dashboard.

The City Life model comes with the same 1-litre mild-hybrid engine as the base-spec Panda, but the higher-end Wild 4x4 model benefits from the turbocharged 0.9-litre TwinAir engine. That engine might sound small, but it offers a slightly meatier 84 bhp and four-wheel drive.

Supplementing that engine is the same basic interior and exterior specification as the City Life, but you get a range of off-road-centric additions. That means there’s a differential lock on the rear axle, and you get skid plates on the front and rear.

Alternatively, customers can choose the new Sport model, although it comes with the basic 1-litre mild-hybrid engine with 69 bhp. In addition, you get LED lights, black door mirrors and 15-inch alloy wheels, as well as body-coloured bumpers and skid plates. Inside, there’s a new eco-leather upholstery and seats with silver stitching, while automatic climate control is standard.

For a more off-road-orientated look, though, you can have the Panda Cross 4x4, which builds on the Panda City Cross trum with an all-terrain selector with three modes, all-wheel drive and rear parking sensors. As standard, it comes with red front tow hooks, electrically adjustable body-coloured door mirrors and silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers. It’s marked out by silver side mouldings, too, and the dashboard is trimmed with processed waste wood.

Fiat is set to open the order books early next month, when the Panda will start at £11,895. The range-topping Cross 4x4 with the 0.9-litre TwinAir engine will come in at £17,995.