Sauber has revealed details of its first road car collaboration with Alfa Romeo – the title sponsor of the famous Swiss Formula 1 team.

Sauber Engineering, part of the wider Sauber Group was involved in the design, development and manufacturing of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm, deploying its 50 years of motorsport experience to optimise the carbon fibre elements of the high performance models.

Development was particularly focused on enhancing aerodynamic elements of the cars, with particular attention being paid to the front bumper and adjustable front splitter, the side skirts, the diffuser, the GTA's spoiler and the GTAm's aerowing. Sauber also completely redesigned and fully-faired underbody of the car.

As part of the process, the components were developed in Sauber's state-of-the-art wind tunnel at it's Hinwil headquarters. The development results in much-improved grip at high speeds, while on the Giulia GTAm has a lift coefficient that is twice as much as the GTA model, and a three times that of the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Away from the wind tunnel, Alfa Romeo's F1 drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi conducted practical testing at the Balocco Proving Ground in Italy where Alfa Romeo sports cars have been developed since the 1960s. There, both star drivers provided valuable technical feedback to the Italian brand's engineers to help further improve the cars.

"Working alongside Alfa Romeo on the design, development and manufacturing of the Giulia GTA and GTAm was a great opportunity for Sauber Engineering to apply the expertise accrued in decades of high-end performance work in Formula One and beyond," said Christoph Hansen, director of technology and innovation at Sauber Engineering.

"The know-how and technologies we have developed for motorsport, such as our light-weight design solutions and our production processes, have found an ideal application in the work we have done with Alfa Romeo, as has the aerodynamics knowledge we were able to transfer from the track to the road."