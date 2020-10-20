Legendary Vanwall name reborn with continuation model announcement

Vanwall Group, the modern day incarnation of the legendary Formula 1 team, is reviving the name for a run of six new continuation cars to celebrate Vanwall's six F1 wins in 1958.

In 1957, Vanwall became the first team with a British-built car to win the British Grand Prix with a British driver, with Sir Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks sharing the spoils. A year later the team became the first ever F1 Constructors' champions with those six victories, clinching the title on October 19 1958 in Morocco.

Of the six commemorative recreations, only five will be offered for private sale at £1.65 million plus VAT– the sixth being retained for an in-house historic racing team.

Each will be built by historic racing and vehicle restoration experts Hall and Hall in Lincolnshire, England, and will be powered by a bespoke 270 bhp, 2.5-litre engine. Both car and engine will be produced, by hand over several hundred hours, using original drawings and blueprints to enuse absolute accuracy and authenticity.

The cars could eventually lead to future new Vanwall-branded cars. The organisation was known for being innovative in its heyday, and the current incarnation of Vanwall is already exploring how it can translate that DNA into new machines.

"The Vanwall name is too important to consign to history," said Vanwall Group Managing director Iain Sanderson. "The Vanwall story is untold to many, but it is a great British tale of innovation and achievement and shows what happens when the right team come together and push themselves fearlessly to reach a clearly defined goal.

"On this anniversary, we think the time is right to celebrate this great British story of success. Faithfully recreating the iconic 1958 championship winning car with six 100 percent accurate and authentic continuation cars is a fitting tribute to their historic success.

"The DNA that made those cars so successful also serves as an inspiring foundation for the future of the Vanwall marque, which I look forward to sharing in due course."

Andrew Garner, chairman of Vanwall Group and a former Chairman of the Historic Grand Prix Cars Association, added: "I can still remember watching the Vanwalls at Aintree in ’57 when I was a boy and had the pleasure of sitting in one at Goodwood.

"I drove at all the major circuits in a Cooper T51 for many wonderful years but the Vanwall is the car I coveted. These cars will be fully race eligible and in the right hands will be unbeatable, repeating Tony Vandervell’s mission to beat the red cars!"