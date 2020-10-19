Online car auction house The Market is offering up a fine pair of restomod muscle cars – two of the finest examples of classic American muscle available today.

On November 2 bids will open for a 1970 Ford Mustang SVT Terminator Cobra with a 1974 Dodge Challenger Hellcat going live a day later. Both are expected to fetch a high five-figure to low six figure price, with the Ford estimated at £90,000 - £120,000 and the Dodge £85,000.

"Both of these beauties in their original form are genuine motoring icons, guaranteed to set pulses racing," said Tristan Judge, director, The Market. "However, the extent of work, detail and expense that has been spent on their modernisation, meaning that their new owners can enjoy thrilling modern day performance and iconic classic looks, takes them to a whole new level and makes them utterly desirable."

The Mustang blends the car's classic '70s look with modern touches under the skin from the 2003 'Terminator' Cobra developed by Ford's Special Vehicle Team (SVT). Its tuned 4.6 litre V8 is now teamed with a 2.6 litre Kenne Bell supercharger boosting power from 390 bhp up to a monstrous 688 bhp – that's enough to help the 50-year-old car crack over 180 mph.

The Mopar Snakeskin Green, the Dodge meanwhile has a modern Dodge Hellcat engine under the bonnet – meaning 707 21st century horses are under the classic's bonnet. To handle all of them, there's a custom suspension setup from Control Freaks.

"To be able to offer just one of these stunning restomods would be fantastic, but to have a pair of such quality is a real rarity," added Judge. "The cars’ new owners will be able enjoy the unique blend of iconic classic looks with modern day supercar performance and handling.

"While these types of cars certainly have a niche appeal, given the genuine quality and craftsmanship of their transformation, we expect bidding to be highly competitive and we wish all bidders the very best of luck."