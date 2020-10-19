The new Volkswagen Tiguan is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at just under £25,000. The updated family SUV boasts revamped engines, a fresh new look and a whole new trim line-up, not to mention the new, lower price tag.

Updated this summer, the new car is arriving in the UK with a choice of four different trim levels, as well as a choice of 1.5-litre petrol and 2-litre diesel engines. A range of hybrid and high-performance models will arrive over the coming months, but for now the range is relatively simple.

At the foot of the line-up is the eponymous Tiguan, which starts at £24,915. That car gets 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and automatic lights and wipers. Driver assistance systems include Lane Assist, and Front Assist also come as standard.

Stepping up to the Tiguan Life ups the asking price to £26,915, but you get larger 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and tinted glass in the rear. The car also comes with velour upholstery and three-zone climate control with controls for those in the rear seats.

Higher up the range, the Tiguan line-up becomes somewhat Y-shaped, with two avenues down which customers can go. Those wanting a more luxurious vibe can go for the Elegance model, while those seeking sportiness can choose the R-Line.

The Elegance starts at £32,430 and is marked out by the 19-inch alloy wheels and chrome trim around the windows. Inside, the car features heated front seats with ArtVelours upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and the VW Digital Cockpit Pro 10.25-inch customisable digital instrument cluster. Keyless entry is standard for the Elegance, too, as is a rear-view camera, panoramic roof and a sensor-controlled tailgate opening and closing function.

The R-Line, meanwhile, starts at £32,730 and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, lowered suspension and a bespoke R-Line bodykit. Inside, you’ll find a sports steering wheel with touch control, brushed stainless steel pedals and a black roof lining to maintain the sporty look.

Like the Elegance, the R-Line comes with heated seats, the digital instrument cluster and keyless entry, but it also gets VW’s Travel Assist technology. That system combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to help reduce driver workload when driving on motorways.

Under the bonnet, customers can choose between two versions of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two 2-litre diesels. The cheapest of the lot will be the 128 bhp 1.5-litre petrol, which is the only engine available with the entry-level Tiguan and does not feature at all in the Elegance and R-Line line-ups.

Spending a little more will give you the option of a 148 bhp version of the same engine, or you can have a 2-litre diesel with exactly the same power output. Both come with a seven-speed automatic gearbox in the Elegance and R-Line cars, but the 1.5-litre petrol is offered with a six-speed manual in the Life version. Finally, the 2-litre, 197 bhp diesel engine will crown the range for the time being, coming with a seven-speed automatic gearbox as standard and offering R-Line customers the option of four-wheel drive.

“The Tiguan is the Volkswagen Group’s biggest-selling model worldwide, and one of the UK’s favourite SUVs, so an enhanced version with even more technology, connectivity and style should bolster its already strong positioning,” said Brian Luckie, Tiguan product manager at Volkswagen UK. “Its sophisticated and premium new look also reflects the rest of the Volkswagen family, with a sleek new front being the highlight.

“On top of this, the Tiguan has been given a value boost, making the package even more compelling. Thanks to its winning combination of practicality, flexibility and quality, the Tiguan is our top-selling SUV in the UK, and with the benefits now offered in this enhancement, there’s even more reason to choose one. I can’t wait to see how pleased UK customers will be with the updated model.”