Renowned petrolhead Guy Martin has joined the electric movement by purchasing a Honda E electric hatchback.

The former motorcycle racer and TV personality has long been a fan of all things mechanical and technological, and was taken by the Honda E's "combination of futuristic technology, dynamic performance and enjoyable driving experience".

"There was only one winner for me when it came to choosing an electric car," said Martin. "I have always been a fan of Honda and going electric with the Honda e seemed like the next natural step, especially to do my bit in contributing towards the environment.

"The team at D.M Keith Honda were really accommodating and made the switch over to electric an easy one."

He purchased the EV at D.M. Keith Honda in Grimsby. Danny Sutton, sales manager at the dealership added: "We’re thrilled to be able to offer an electric car for environmentally conscious buyers such as Guy, that want a high-quality vehicle that doesn’t compromise on the classic Honda driving experience."

The retro-styled Honda E is priced from £26,160 (including the government's £3,500 electric car grant), with the top spec Advance model coming in at £28,660.

The standard model has a 134 bhp electric powertrain, with that figure being bumped up to 152 bhp for the top of the range model. Those horses are produced by a water-cooled 35.5 kWh battery powering an electric motor that drives the rear wheels.

A full charge will give you 136 miles, while 80 percent of the battery's capacity can be reached from zero with just 30 minutes of charging.