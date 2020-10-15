Volkswagen has confirmed series production versions of the new ID.3 electric hatchback will start at just under £30,000. The order books for seven pre-configured models will open next week, and the first customer deliveries are expected to arrive before the end of October.

Following on from the launch of the ID.3 1st Edition, the first of which arrived with their new owners four weeks ago, the new models represent more affordable and more conventional parts of the ID.3 line-up. Six of these cars will use the same 58 kWh battery and 201 bhp electric motor as the ID.3 1st Edition, but one will feature an enlarged 77 kWh battery offering up to 336 miles between charges.

Next year, VW is promising even more accessible variants, including an entry-level car with a smaller 45 kWh battery, will join the range, but the cheapest model in the current range is the ID.3 Pro Performance Life. Included in the £29,990 price tag are LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as front and rear parking sensors, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and keyless start. Also included in the Life’s arsenal of equipment are automatic windscreen wipers and USB-C sockets in the front and rear, not to mention heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Further up the range, the £33,720 ID.3 Business gets tinted rear windows, keyless entry and a rear-view camera, while the slightly more costly ID.3 Style gets a panoramic sunroof included in the £34,180 price tag, but does without the rear-view camera. On the other hand, the only slightly more expensive ID.3 Family gets two-zone climate control and a variable boot floor, as well as all the kit included with the Business trim.

At £36,190, the ID.3 Tech gets the panoramic sunroof and an upgraded sound system, as well as a head-up display. The car also gets some driver assistance systems including VW’s Travel Assist technology, which combines adaptive cruise control with lane assistance to keep the car in its lane and a safe distance behind the vehicle in front.

The ID.3 Max’s name suggests it might be the range-topping model, and the £38,220 price tag backs that up, but it’s only the penultimate offering. That’s despite a kit list that includes sports suspension and sport steering, as well as some choice fixtures from other models in the range. Crowning the line-up, then, is the ID.3 Tour, which is based on the ‘Pro S’ powertrain with its high-capacity battery and £39,290 asking price.

Order books for these seven vehicles will open on October 22, with the first examples expected to arrive with customers by the end of the month. Each delivery will be carbon neutral.

“We are over the moon to be able to offer an ID.3 in the UK for under £30,000 so soon after the initial launch,” said Tim O’Donovan, EV product marketing manager at Volkswagen UK. “The ID.3 Life is far from basic, with our medium sized battery, most powerful motor and extensive standard equipment list. Versions of the ID.3 with a smaller battery and less powerful motors will go on sale later next year with an even lower price.

“The ID.3 Life represents an affordable way for many people to take the leap into emission-free motoring. We’ve been working hard to make the switch to electric as simple as possible too. With Tesco and Pod Point we are continuing to roll out free chargers in stores across the country, and we’ve partnered with Octopus energy with a great offer that can provide up to 8,000 free miles if you switch to its renewable home energy supply. There has never been a better time to go electric.”