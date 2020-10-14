New research by DS Automobiles, Citroen's standalone premium brand, has revealed that nearly a quarter (24 percent) of the UK are likely to make a 'premium purchase' over the next year – be it jewellery, technology, designer clothing, holidays, or even a new car.

Of that 24 percent, 28.3 percent said that would be looking to purchase a new car. more than half of respondents (60 percent) said that when it comes to that big purchase, price point is the biggest factor in decision-making, followed by the materials used (42 percent), the brand name (39 percent) and the reputation of the brand product or service (39 percent).

Where they come from was also a major factor according to the survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll, with a quarter of respondents associating Paris with luxury goods. A third also said that the French capital is the most stylish in the world, followed by Milan (23 percent), London (19 percent), and New York (nine percent).

Cities ranked in order as most stylish by the UK public

Name of City Percentage (%) Paris 33% Milan 28% London 12% New York 9% Barcelona 4% Berlin 1%

When it came to premium car purchases, nearly half said that high levels of technology and additional features are the key thing when in a purchase, with 35 percent looking for standout design. Other key things people who look for when buying a premium car are high performance powertrains, and the use of fine materials in the interior.

"It’s no surprise that Paris has been voted the most stylish capital by the UK public as it is well known for producing the very best in premium goods, be it cars, fashion, cosmetics or jewellery," said Vince Clisham, head of product at DS Automobiles.

"Every DS model we produce is built with French savoir-faire in mind, meaning that from the way the car is designed to how it performs is all with a premium look and feel in mind, to provide our customers with the ultimate driving experience."