Citroen has unveiled details of its new C3 hatchback, a car it calls its "most customisable hatchback".

Available in three trim levels – Feel, Flair, and Flair Plus – the new C3 can also be specced with a choice of 97 different exterior colour combinations too. There's a plethora of standard equipment too, including Airbump door panels, EcoLED headlights, 3D rear lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic air conditioning, cruise control and speed limiter, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition and recommendation, and Coffee Break Alert.

On the Feel and Flair models, buyers can also choose Citroen's Advanced Comfort seats, which are available as standard on all Flair Plus models. The generously-proportioned seats provide additional support and have special foam on the surface of each seat which is coupled with thick fabric.

There's a range of three-cylinder petrol engines on offer, which have reductions of between 3 and 7g/km of CO2 emissions throughout the range. One models with a manual gearbox, there's a new battery and alternator setup which, along with the entry-level PureTech 83 Stop and Start tech further helps improve efficiency.

All petrol models will also benefit from a fuel consumption meter as standard – the feature will become mandatory from January 2021. There will also still be a selection of diesel offerings.

Despite the new efficient features, prices remain unchanged, starting from just £16,280.00. For company car drivers, the lower emissions of the updated model result in BIK tax band reductions of up to two percent which will, for example, reduce the monthly tax bill of a 40 percent tax payer by over £140 in the 2021-22 period.