Nissan launches autonomous mobility project for busy UK cities

It's teamed up with five other parties to develop solutions for big cities.

Nissan has teamed up with five other firms to develop a new autonomous mobility research project in the UK.

ServCity, launched this month, is jointly funded by the government’s £100m Intelligent Mobility fund administered by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV).

Over the next 30 months Nissan – along with the Connected Places Catapult, TRL, Hitachi, and the University of Nottingham –  will help cities capitalise on the latest self-driving vehicle technology and integrate it into complex urban environments.

"We are extremely proud to be a part of the ServCity project and are excited to trial our 100 percent electric Nissan Leaf as test vehicles," said Nissan's Bob Bateman who is project manager  for the scheme. "Our Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy strives to achieve a mobility future that is more electric, more autonomous and more connected and we look forward to working in collaboration with ServCity’s other partners to achieve this."

The ServCity project will capitalise on the experience and expertise from the HumanDrive project that wrapped up in February this year. HumanDrive worked on autonomous vehicles navigating roundabouts and country lanes without marking or kerbs and finished with a the UK longest and most complex autonomous drive from Cranfield to Sunderland.

It will make use of a combination of test simulation, end-user experience research, and real-world trials to inform how cities can develop its future mobility solutions.

"If society is to enjoy the benefits of self-driving vehicles, we need to ensure the technology can safely master a complex and lively modern city, with all its obstacles," said Business and Industry Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

"This project, backed by Government funding, will not only help make autonomous vehicles more user friendly, but also give users confidence that they can respond quickly and safely and to all types of challenges they face on the roads."

