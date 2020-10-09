Lack of suitable charging points and range anxiety continue to be the biggest reasons why people are not considering going electric when it comes to buying their next car according to Kwik Fit.

The nationwide service centre chain conducted a survey, which revealed the purchase intentions of 13.9 million UK drivers – 7.5 million said that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made them less likely to buy their next car in the next year, but 6.4 million said that they would be likely to acquire their next motor in the coming year. More than half (51 percent) of those said they'd be buying a new car, too.

Of those 6.4 million drivers that are likely to buy a new or used car in the coming year, 20 percent said that they will be using their car more instead of public transport, while 18 percent said that they wanted a more eco-friendly car after seeing the benefits brought about by the reduced traffic of lockdown. Another 18 percent added that they would be driving less because of environmental concerns.

One in six drivers (17 percent) of potential car buyers are expecting prices to drop, while a similar amount (16 percent) said that lockdown highlighted just how much they needed a car. One in seven drivers (13 percent) more likely to change their car simply want to buy a car they want more so they can enjoy it.

Despite their impending ban in 15 year's time, petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars remain more popular to potential buyers than all-electric options – 9.3 million expect their next car to be petrol, 7.6 million will go down the hybrid or plug-in hybrid route, and 3.2 million will buy a diesel car when they next change vehicle. Unusually, more younger drivers are looking at buying a diesel car next, with 13 percent of 18-34-year-olds expecting to buy a diesel car next.

Meanwhile just eight percent are expecting to buy an all-electric car next. In Scotland 16 percent expect their next car to be electric, followed by 14 percent in the East of England, 11 percent in the North East, and 10 percent of Londoners.

When it comes to why people don't want to go electric, 37 percent of people said a lack of fast charging points was the biggest reason why they wouldn't go for an EV, followed by range concerns (35 percent), increased purchase price compared to a more traditional car (33 percent).

Reasons drivers are not considering buying an electric car for their next vehicle

Reason Percentage of car owners not considering buying an electric car The lack of fast charging points in the areas I commonly drive 37 percent The restrictions on range/inability to travel long distance on a single charge 35 percent The increased cost over an equivalent sized petrol, diesel or hybrid car 33 percent I would not be able to charge it at home 30 percent I am worried that the batteries won’t last very long and need replacing 26 percent I prefer traditional petrol or diesel engines 18 percent I want to know more people who have one before I commit 17 percent I don’t like the style of electric cars available 11 percent I don’t believe that they are more environmentally friendly than existing cars 10 percent There isn’t an electric car which provides the power I need 9 percent

"Coronavirus has changed so many lives this year that it’s no surprise people are altering their car buying plans, but we were astonished to see just how many drivers say they are more likely to buy a new car as a result of the pandemic," said Roger Griggs, communications director of Kwik Fit. "No matter if it is a new or used car people are buying, we would advise buyers to do their research as the lowest price is not always the best option, and be sure to get all appropriate documentation – especially for used cars – to ensure they have been maintained properly.

"Our research also highlights that although the government is consulting on ending the sale of diesel, petrol and hybrid cars before its previous target date of 2035 – just 15 years away – there is still a lot to be done to convince drivers.

"There have been many early adopters, but there needs to be ongoing education and infrastructure programmes to ensure fully electric vehicles become the mainstream.

"Motorists still have a lot to learn about electric cars and our local areas need to be better prepared to cope with an influx of electric car owners. Regardless of the fuel system, and whether or not Covid is prompting a change of vehicle, it is important car owners remember to maintain their vehicle so it remains safe to drive and runs as efficiently as possible."