While car sales on the whole have struggled this year as the coronavirus pandemic shut down factories and dealerships across the country and indeed the world, Volvo has just achieved its best ever month of UK sales.

As lockdown measures eased and businesses gradually reopened, not to mention the new 70 plate registrations arriving, the Swedish brand notched up 9,147 car sales, accounting for 2.79 percent of country's total new car sales for the month.

That represented an increase of four percent on the same month last year, with the entire market also up by the same amount in September.

The best selling car for Volvo in September was the XC40 premium compact SUV (pictured above), continuing the trend of it being the brand's top seller so far in 2020. It was also the most popular model in its class and the UK’s ninth best-selling car overall in September.

But it wasn't just selling new cars which Volvo excelled in in September. The brand's used sales were also up by 24 percent on September 2019, with more than 3,200 units shifted.

"While no one wishes to see the UK’s car market in decline, we can celebrate a remarkable achievement in our record-breaking September sales," said Matt Galvin, Volvo Car UK commercial operations director. "Now more than ever, people want to make sure they are getting the best products and value for their money, and they are increasingly putting their faith in Volvo.

"With the benefit of a first-class retail network and a completely renewed product range, and having seized the initiative with electrification, we are perfectly positioned to build on this success."

Volvo's success was mirrored on an international level with 67,636 total sales in September – an increase of 5 percent year on year.