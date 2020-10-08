Peugeot’s new 3008 and 5008 SUVs are now available to order with prices starting at £27,160 and £29,585 respectively. Updated with fresh design, new trim levels and, in the case of the 3008, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the two models are expected to arrive in dealerships early next year.

On the outside, both cars benefit from a frameless front grille and gloss black air intakes, while LED headlights are now in place. At the rear, the car get’s Peugeot’s now-trademark ‘three-claw’ tail lights and new ‘sequential’ indicators. Inside, meanwhile, you get the latest-generation i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a tiny steering wheel and a new 10-inch touchscreen.

Those headline prices will pay for the base-level Active Premium model, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless start and dual zone air-conditioning. You get front and rear parking sensors, too, along with the Safety Pack and Visibility Pack.

For more kit, you’ll have to go up a trim level and splash out on the £28,760 Allure version. That car gets 18-inch grey alloy wheels, tinted windows and satellite navigation, as well as the Safety Plus Pack. In the case of the 5008, moving up the range also unlocks the 10-inch touchscreen that was included with the Active Premium 3008.

And if you still want to spend slightly more, though, you could always choose the Allure Premium or GT models The former offers keyless start, aluminium roof rails and a folding passenger seat, while the latter gets gloss black wheels, adaptive cruise control and part-leather, part-Alcantara trim, as well as a Black Diamond roof.

Finally, the GT Premium model crowns the range, starting at £35,260 in the 3008 and £37,485 in the seven-seat 5008. Larger 19-inch alloys, a Focal HiFi and electric driver’s seat mark out the top-end model, along with a hands-free tailgate, 360-degree manoeuvring camera and heated front seats with a massage function.

The engine range comprises three core engines available across both cars, with a 1.2-litre petrol representing the starting point for both vehicles. That 129 bhp engine comes with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, as does the 1.5-litre diesel that’s also offered across both ranges. There’s also a 1.6-litre petrol with an automatic gearbox and 178 bhp, although only high-end models benefit from that option.

Customers opting for the 5008 will supplement that with a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 178 bhp and is available solely with an eight-speed automatic, whereas the 3008 eschews the big diesel in favour of hybrid power. Customers get to choose between the Hybrid 225 model, which uses a petrol engine and an electric motor to offer up to 39 miles of electric motoring and 221 bhp, or the Hybrid4 300 model, which gets a second electric motor to offer four-wheel drive and extra power. The more expensive powertrain churns out 229 bhp and provides up to 40 miles of electric power before the petrol engine has to take over.