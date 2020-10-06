The updated Jaguar XE is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £30,000. Revamped for 2021, the executive saloon now comes with a new mild-hybrid diesel engine and an updated interior design, as well as extra connectivity tech.

Externally, the updates are minor, in keeping with the bodywork upgrades revealed last year, although every model is now offered with the Black Exterior Pack, which sees the car decked out with black trim on the grille, lower air intakes, side vents and window surround. The pack also features black exterior badging for the first time.

But it’s inside where the changes are more apparent, with a new steering wheel and Jaguar’s latest Pivi infotainment system. That’s accessed through a 10-inch touchscreen, which can be supplemented by an optional five-inch screen lower down the dashboard.

The new system features the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems as standard and allows customers to connect two phones simultaneously with Bluetooth. The system also comes with over-the-air updates and a dedicated power source to enable faster booting when the car is started.

In essence, buyers get a choice of five different trim levels, after the range was reduced to reduce complexity in the factory. The entry-level S model kicks things off with a £29,635 asking price, while climbing the range takes you to the £30,985 R-Dynamic S, the R-Dynamic SE and the R-Dynamic Black. Finally, crowning the range, is the R-Dynamic HSE.

Under the bonnet, meanwhile, there’s a choice of three engines: a diesel and two petrols. All three are 2-litre, four-cylinder engines, but the ‘D200’ diesel comes with mild-hybrid technology that harvests energy under braking and deceleration before redeploying it when the engine is under load. With 201 bhp, the engine is capable of getting the saloon from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds and returning up to 58.5 mpg – although not necessarily at the same time.

If you want petrol power, you get a choice of ‘P250’ 247 bhp or ‘P300’ 296 bhp motors, both of which are turbocharged. The 247 bhp engine is the cheapest in the range, while the more powerful version marks the most expensive option. All three come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while rear-wheel drive is standard on the D200 and P250. The P300 gets all-wheel drive.

“We are delighted to introduce our upgraded and streamlined 21MY XF and XE ranges,” said Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover UK. “With significant enhancements to technology and design for the new XF, and further refinements building on the success of XE, customers get more of the features they love and new features that add even more desirability and excitement.

"We’ve also worked hard to integrate the online and retail journey so that customers can enjoy even greater levels of flexibility depending on their individual buying preferences, with the reassurance they are getting great value.”