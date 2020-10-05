The new Renault Megane hatchback and estate models are now available to order with prices starting at £21,495. The family car has been updated for 2021, with updated styling, fresh technology, and the option of a plug-in hybrid variant.

At the front, there’s a new bumper with a fresh grille and new LED lighting, while the rear has a new LED light strip and ‘dynamic’ indicators that scroll across the light cluster. Inside, there’s a new touchscreen infotainment system and high-end cars get a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. New upholsteries and materials can also be found dotted around the cabin.

Customers get a choice of two trim levels, with the ‘basic’ Iconic model joined by the sportier-looking R.S. Line. Iconic comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and keyless entry, as well as satellite navigation, front and rear parking sensors and automatic lights and wipers. A reversing camera is also included, along with the seven-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity systems.

For a little extra outlay, though, customers can opt for the R.S. Line model, which is designed to evoke some of the go-faster R.S. model’s styling without bankrupting you with crippling fuel bills. As a result, the R.S. Line gets 17-inch alloy wheels and R.S. Line front and rear bumpers, while the cabin comes with R.S. Line upholstery and badging, as well as a bespoke steering wheel. Perhaps more importantly, though, you get the top-of-the-range 9.3-inch touchscreen and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.

The main body of the engine line-up comprises one petrol and one diesel. The 1.3-litre turbocharged TCe 140 petrol engine is the cheaper of the two, while the more efficient 1.5-litre dCi 115 diesel commands a £1,800 premium.

The two engines churn out 138 bhp and 114 bhp respectively, and return 44.8 and 62.8 mpg when combined with manual gearboxes. The optional automatic transmission makes the petrol marginally more efficient and has the opposite effect on the diesel engine.

If you want economy, though, the new E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid is the one to go for. Available solely with the Sports Tourer estate body, the hybrid comes in at £30,995 and offers a zero-emission electric range of up to 30 miles. In total, it produces 158 bhp and claims an official economy figure of 217.3 mpg. That depends, of course, on how you use it, but the 30 g/km CO2 emissions will certainly keep company car tax rates down.