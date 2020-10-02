Newly released figures show that nervous, uncertain or panicking drivers and riders were a key factor in 1,062 reported road accidents in last year.

TrackDays.co.uk analysed the Department for Transport’s latest figures and found that despite the worryingly high number, it does represent a decrease on recent years. It also fell from 1,836 in 2015 to 1,278 in 2018.

The findings come after independent road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found out that that one-in-five drivers feel more anxious about driving since lockdown.

"Driving on the open road can be a scary experience for some motorists, as reflected in these latest official figures, so additional training might be invaluable for some drivers," said Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk.

"Indeed, starting from a very young age, even just 10 years old, with a young driver training experience, can help boost confidence, while with winter fast approaching, a skid pan experience, can help those who get jittery driving in adverse weather conditions."

On top of the discovery regarding anxious drivers, other findings showed that learner or inexperienced drivers or riders were a contributory factor in 2,872 reported accidents last year – another decrease in recent years.

"It will be interesting to see the figures for 2020 when they are released, to see if lockdown has had a negative effect on driver confidence, which seems to be the case, due to even less time spent behind-the-wheel, plus the fact that driving lessons and tests were heavily disrupted," Jones added.