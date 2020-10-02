The latest version of Renault's award-winning Mégane R.S. hot hatch is now available to order in the UK, priced from £32,995.

Both the Mégane R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy variants have benefited from exterior and interior tweaks with this latest iteration, is a rather potent 300 bhp from its 1.8 turbocharged four-pot – up 20 bhp for the standard model and the same for the Trophy.

That allows it to handle the 0-62mph sprint in just 5.7 seconds, while a top speed of 162mph top speed is acheivable in R.S. Trophy specification. The Trophy benefits from the Cup chassis setup, which incorporates stiffer springs, dampers, anti-roll bars, and a limited slip differential.

The Trophy specification also includes Bi-material brakes, 19-inch R.S. Trophy alloy wheels, R.S. Nappa perforated leather steering wheel and gear knob gaiter, heated seats, and R.S. Monitor

Both models also continue to benefit from the impressive 4Control four-wheel steering system.

In terms of changes across the range, on the outside, the there's new door handle lighting as well as an updated front fascia which incorporates new LED running lights.

On the inside, there's enhanced materials across the upholstery and new tech – a new 10-inch digital Driver Information Display coupled with the 9.3-inch EasyLink infotainment system with full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The driver information screen has the capability to deliver a fully customisable display, with everything from a full map display to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) all accessible from it.