PSA opens the UK’s largest electric vehicle retailer

PSA, owner of French trio Citroën, DS, and Peugeot as well as Opel and Vauxhall, has opened the UK's largest electric vehicle retailers in Chiswick, London.

The site, the result of a £14.5 million renovation of the Robins & Day West London site, offers all 13 of Citroen, DS, and Peugeot's plug-in and electric car and van offerings alongside the more traditional petrol and diesel vehicles. It plans to shift 11,300 vehicles in its first year open.

"After 24 months of redevelopment it was fantastic to open the doors to our West London site and to have three of its brands under a single roof," said James Weston, chief executive at Robins & Day. "We already have tri-brand showrooms across the UK and are very excited to open the doors to our West London store."

The 24-month refit added the latest in design and technology to the site. Each brand has its own dedicated showroom, while a 12-bay workshop with two MOT areas is backed up by an off-site parts hub and and a commercial centre. There's also a dedicated charging area for electric cars.

"This site is a clear indication of our commitment to customer service and choice as we continue to grow our UK sales, especially our growing line-up of electric vehicles," said Alison Jones, Group PSA UK managing director. "With all three brands now under a single roof in a new 'super site' the Robins & Day West London showroom has the highest concentration of electric and plug-in models for UK buyers to choose from, alongside our Petrol and Diesel cars.

"The team offer comprehensive services to our customers throughout their car ownership, not just at point of purchase. We’re very excited by the launch and wish the Robins & Day team success in the years to come."