The UK’s first dedicated online electric vehicle energy tariff and home charging online comparison service has launched, claiming drivers could save more than £230 a year. Dubbed Rightcharge, the service offers electric vehicle (EV) owners the chance to compare energy tariffs and home charger installation costs.

The company’s founder and CEO, Charlie Cook, said such a site would help motorists who suffer due to a lack of clear information. That, he claims, means drivers are missing the opportunity to switch to special EV energy tariffs and install smart charging points at home, potentially costing them hundreds of pounds every year in energy bills.

Cook says the EV-specific energy tariffs provide customers with cheaper energy rates at times of low demand, such as overnight. By combining this with a smart charger, which can be scheduled to charge a car at the cheapest times, he says bill payers could save more than £230 and ensure the energy they use is as green as possible.

“The explosion of EV ownership means there is more choice than ever – of cars, chargers and energy tariffs. However, without easy to compare information, drivers are still in the dark about what options work best for them to get the best deal,” said Cook. “Our free online tool is the only service on the market that solves this for drivers, providing easy to understand and impartial advice that’s tailored to every customer.”

Rightcharge claims to be the only price comparison site to consider whether a customer has an EV when comparing energy tariffs, and the company says it shows bill payers the “cheapest and greenest” energy tariffs on the market. The firm also claims to compare “the widest range of smart chargers on the market”, matching them to drivers’ requirements.

As part of its offering, Rightcharge is also partnering with leasing firms and car dealers to help them provide a wider range of charge point options for customers, who are becoming ever more likely to choose an EV or hybrid. The service costs retailers nothing, but customers should be aware they receive a commission for each driver who uses the tool.

“Our relationships with charge point providers and hand-picked installers mean we can give customers the best possible experience and price,” said Cook. “Dealerships and leasing companies are experts in educating consumers about the benefits of EVs, but by partnering with Rightcharge, they also have instant access to the UK’s only all-in-one comparison service for home charging.”