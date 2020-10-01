Audi has confirmed that the new A3 plug-in hybrid, which will travel up to 41 miles on electrical power alone, will cost just over £33,000. The A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e will go on sale this week, boasting a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 107 bhp electric motor, powered by a 13 kWh battery pack.

Together, the combination produces 201 bhp, allowing a 0-62 mph time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 141 mph. If used in the way Audi intends, with lots of short journeys on electrical power and just the occasional longer trip using the petrol engine, the car will return up to 282.5 mpg.

More importantly, though, the five-door hatchback will manage CO2 emissions of 31 grams per kilometre. That would put the car in the six-percent BiK company car tax bracket for 2020/21, which is good news for company car drivers.

Customers from all walks of life get a choice of two trim levels. The standard Sport model gets the £33,060 starting price, while the sportier and better-equipped S Line is a little more expensive.

Normally a mid-range model, Sport comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a titanium black radiator grille and matt black rear diffuser. Chrome touches can be found around the grille and the windows, while the front spoiler blade is finished in silver. Inside, the car gets twin-leather seats and two-zone climate control, as well as Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen.

Upgrading to the S Line model gets you a sporty bodykit and larger, 18-inch alloy wheels, although TFSI e customers can reduce those back down to 17 inches to increase the all-electric range of the car. S Line also adds privacy glass and ‘dynamic’ rear indicators, while the cabin is adorned with sports seats, stainless steel pedals and black roof lining.

"Compact hatchbacks are of course particularly well suited to urban environments, as are electric vehicles, so combining the two formats in a state-of-the-art package displaying all the essential Audi hallmarks naturally creates an attractive proposition for daily commuting and city driving," said Andrew Doyle, the director of Audi UK. "The beauty of the new A3 Sportback TFSI e is that it can also reach the city limits well before it reaches its own – it can travel far further afield impressively efficiently and then be refuelled and recharged quickly and conveniently. It’s a consummate all-rounder.”