It will help critical care responders reach the most remote emergencies.

Skoda has provided a brand new Kodiaq SUV to the Great Western Air Ambulance that will help the charity's critical care responders reach the most remote emergencies.

Covering Bristol, Bath, North Somerset, North East Somerset, Gloucestershire, and South Gloucestershire, the charity already has a Helimed 65 helicopter among its ranks, but the addition of the Skoda Kodiaq will now allow it to get to disaster sites that a helicopter can't reach.

The charity received more than 2,000 call-outs last year with over two thirds of those being attended by cars.

To suit the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity's needs, the car underwent a bespoke conversion, which included a redesign of its 720-litre boot space to accommodate life-saving equipment such as oxygen tanks and ventilators. The infotainment system had a 999-response screen installed too.

Skoda's approved emergency service vehicle converter Halls Electrical Ltd added a bespoke air ambulance livery and lighting system to the car.

"Having reliable, appropriate and fully equipped cars are essential for us to reach and treat patients in the most effective way," said John Wood, Air Operations Officer at Great Western Air Ambulance Charity. "The new Skoda vehicles will enable our team to negotiate tougher terrain and drive safely in challenging weather conditions to reach patients quickly and safely, particularly in rural areas."

