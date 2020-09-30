You can now see what the new Vauxhall Mokka will look like on your driveway ahead of delivery thanks to a new Augmented Reality (AR) Instagram filter developed by the British brand.

Ahead of the car's arrival in UK showrooms next year, the filter will allow potential customers to walk around the car and even look inside it by superimposing it over photographs or videos.

More than 14,000 people have already tried the filter which is available via Instagram stories here.

"The all-new Vauxhall Mokka is bold and innovative," said Peter Hope, Vauxhall's marketing director. "With the Vauxhall Mokka Augmented Reality filter, we wanted to give customers the chance to see how it will look as part of their daily lives and experience our new design language and interior features virtually, before it arrives in the UK next year."

Order books for the next-generation Mokka will open later this year ahead of deliveries beginning in 2021. The car will be the first to feature Vauxhall's updated logo and 'Vizor' front grille, while inside it will also have the company's new Pure Panel dashboard setup.

Petrol and diesel engines will be offered, as well as an all-electric offering which will be powered by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor delivering the equivalent of 136 bhp. It will also support up to 100kW rapid charging and be able to reach 80 percent charge in less than 30 minutes.