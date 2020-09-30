Jaguar and Land Rover to use plastic waste to make interior pieces

Future vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover will feature interiors made from recycled plastic, material offcuts, and ocean waste as part of its 'Destination Zero' mission to become carbon neutral.

The innovative recycling is thanks to the ECONYL process by Aquafil, which reduces production emissions by 90 percent compared to those manufactured from scratch using oil. It uses the fibres from materials that would usually end up in landfill or the ocean to create new, cleaner, more sustainable, yet still premium materials.

The waste is analysed and broken down into its original raw material, which is then turned into the yearm that is ECONYL. The materials that can't be used are sent to alternative locations to be properly recycled.

ECONYL has already been used in high-end fashion, sportswear and luxury watch applications. Aquafil reclaims as much as 40,000 tonnes of waste each year through its process, which not only reduces the impact of manufacturering, but of the waste materials being dumped too. For every 10,000 tonnes of ECONYL raw material produced, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved and 65,100 tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent are avoided the company said in a press release.

The ECONYL yarn will be used to produce floor mats for future Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

"Our designers and engineers are committed to developing the next generation of sustainable materials that will feature on future Jaguar and Land Rover models," said Adrian Iles, senior engineer of interior systems at Jaguar Land Rover. "We place a great deal of focus on the creation of new sustainable materials, using the latest, most innovative techniques and textiles.

"Minimising waste, re-using materials and reducing carbon emissions sits at the heart of our Destination Zero mission. This pioneering materials research is one of the key ways we’ll achieve this and is an integral part of our design offering to our customers."