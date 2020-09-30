Mazda has finally revealed the full range of models for its new MX-30 electric SUV that’s set to arrive in the UK in March. Priced from £25,545, the new models will join the 500 First Edition models that were confirmed earlier this year.

The new starting price includes the government’s Plug-In Car Grant, offering eligible customers roughly £3,000 off the cost of their car. Nevertheless, the £25,545 entry price pays for the cheapest of three model grades, known as SE-L Lux.

That car comes with LED headlights, a reversing camera and satellite navigation, as well as a fighter jet-style head-up display. There’s radar cruise control, too, allowing the car to maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front, while 18-inch alloy wheels and black door mirrors mark out the exterior. The cars also come with a Type 2 AC charging cable, allowing them to be charged to 80 percent in 36 minutes from a 50 kW rapid charger.

Further up the range, the £27,545 Sport Lux model promises to be the most popular model, offering power seats, lumbar support adjustment and smart keyless entry. More luxurious still, however, is the GT Sport Tech, which costs £29,845 and teams a light grey cloth interior trim with a power sunroof, as well as a heated steering wheel and 12-speaker Bose surround sound system. Artificial leather upholstery is an optional extra.

But no matter the specification, the MX-30 comes with the same all-electric powertrain. A 35.5 kWh battery pack offers 124 miles of range, while the 143 bhp electric motor permits a 0-62 mph time of 9.7 seconds. The top speed is 87 mph.

“Our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business,” said Mazda Motors UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson. “With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021.

“With the announcement of pricing and specification of the three-model UK MX-30 line up, our customers and dealers can see that next year we will have a well-equipped EV range that forms part of an electrification strategy that has already seen Mazda mild-hybrid power fitted as standard to the Mazda3, Mazda CX-30 and manual Mazda2s. And over the coming months across our digital platforms and our dealer network we will have a range of opportunities for potential customers to get familiar with the MX-30, ranging from answering their questions, to seeing the car and even opportunities for early test drives.”