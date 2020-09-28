The first of Mazda’s 100th Anniversary Special Edition cars have arrived in the UK, ready to meet their new owners. The limited-edition cars celebrate the firm’s centenary with a special white-and-red colour scheme inspired by top-of-the-range versions of Mazda’s first passenger car, the R360 Coupe.

Available on the Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-30 and CX-5, as well as the MX-5 roadster, the new versions come with Snowflake White Pearlescent paint, alongside burgundy interior carpets and burgundy leather seats. The MX-5 even gets a red fabric hood.

Apart from the colour scheme, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition models are set apart by a number of smaller touches, including the unique 100th Anniversary badge found on the floor mats, on the key fob and embossed into the headrests. The same badge also appears on the wheel centres and the side of the car.

The six models are available in varying numbers, with up to 100 Mazda3s and CX-30s heading for the UK. Both will come with the 178 bhp Skyactiv-X petrol engine, and are priced from £29,995 and £31,695 respectively.

The same number of 100th Anniversary MX-5 Convertibles will also head to the UK, but the Mazda2, Mazda6 and CX-5 will be even less numerous. Just five examples of the 100th Anniversary Mazda2 will arrive later this year, along with a further five Mazda6s. Five more CX-5s are scheduled to arrive at the end of 2020.

“Mazda Corporation has created these special models as a token of appreciation for the customers who have supported Mazda through the years,” said Mazda UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson. “We are proud to now have special versions of the MX-5 Convertible, CX-30 and Mazda3 in our UK showrooms. UK buyers have always loved special edition MX-5s so I’m sure that with its distinctive cherry roof and burgundy interior, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition Convertible will be very popular, while the first opportunity to have distinctive limited-edition versions of our latest cars – the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 – is equally exciting.

“Mazdas have been sold in the UK for over 50 years and today, just as in the past, UK owners love the style, quality and driver involvement of our cars. Since the inception of Mazda UK in 2001 we’ve sold more than 795,000 cars in the UK, so it’s great to be able to celebrate the centenary of Mazda Corporation by offering these special models, at the same time as looking forward to our exciting future, including the launch early in 2021 of our first electric vehicle, the Mazda MX-30.”