Vauxhall has unveiled a tweaked version of its logo that is fit for the digital age.

The subtle rebrand does away with the 3D metallic design used since 2008 in favour of a more minimalist design which ditches the griffin's wing and the word 'Vauxhall' across the top but keeps the famed Vauxhall 'V'. Vauxhall's British heritage is also celebrated in the new logo through the use of red and blue.

"The bold yet simple redesigns reinforce Vauxhall's position as a confidently British brand. Constantly evolving and innovating, the brand continues to reinvent itself, with these most recent updates a reflection of Vauxhall's commitment to ingenious design and modernisation" said Vauxhall Motors managing director, Stephen Norman. "While retaining its most iconic elements, the contemporary, minimal aesthetic had been created to seamlessly match our forthcoming models."

The redesigned logo, plus a new version of Vauxhall's 'Vizor' grille design will debut on the upcoming Vauxhall Mokka, which is due to debut next year.

The Mokka will also debut Vauxhall's new 'Pure Panel' which will "detox" the dashboard by implementing widely stretched screens, removing the need for the multitude of buttons that have come to dominate car dashboards.