Nissan’s new, tricked-out Navara Off Roader AT32 is now available to order from British dealerships, with prices starting at £42,850. Based on the Navara pick-up truck, which is already a tough customer, the AT32 has been developed with the help of Icelandic 4x4 specialists Arctic Trucks.

The car has been updated along with the standard Navara, but the upgrades are far from conventional. The underbody shielding, for example, has been changed to aluminium to make it lighter and more durable, while the shape has been changed to improve protection.

Perhaps the greatest change, though, is the tyres. As before, they’re 32-inch balloon-like items that engulf the satin black wheels, but the new Nokian rubber is supposed to be kinder to the environment, cutting fuel economy and enhancing road manners without affecting the prodigious off-road capability. The wheels also come with dual valves, allowing fast adjustment of tyre pressures for serious off-roading.

Otherwise, the new Off-Roader AT32 is much the same as its predecessor, pairing extended wheel arches with an optimised and elevated Arctic Trucks Bilstein performance suspension system. As if that wasn’t enough, the vehicle is also marked out with special badges and detailing to the front wings, arch extensions and side steps, as well as to the wheel centres, tailgate and mud guards.

Despite all the off-road kit, the vehicle comes with plenty of safety equipment, including driver assistance technology. Autonomous emergency braking is fitted as standard, along with a 360-degree parking camera that provides a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings.

You get hill descent control, too, helping you to tackle steep slopes, and there’s a hill start assistance function that holds the brakes while setting off, preventing the vehicle from rolling backwards down a hill.

All that is included with the £42,850 starting price, but customers can make merry with the options list if they so choose. Not only is there an automatic gearbox that takes the price to £46,870, but customers can choose an electronic front differential lock for extra traction on slippery surfaces, or a raised air intake and extended breather system, which increases the Navara’s maximum wading depth to 800 mm.

“The first Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness,” said Manuel Burdiel, general manager for European light commercial vehicle sales and business development. “We have upgraded the Off-Roader AT32 so it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara while bringing new efficiency and becoming fully WLTP-compliant. It’s the perfect blend of in-car technology, comfort and extreme off-road performance.”