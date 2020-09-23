Isle of Wight and the North East were among the places with best roads.

Citroën UK has conducted a survey to uncover the best and worst maintained roads across Britain, with it being revealed that as many as one in 20 English roads are in need of work.

The study showed that roads on the Isle of Wight and the North East were among the places with best roads with as little as 1 percent of their local B and C roads in need of urgent maintenance. Five out of the 12 local counties boasting the best roads in the North East.

Roads at some of Britain's most-loved beauty spots were among those most in need of attention, including Devon’s golden coastlines, Somerset's Chew Valley and the surrounding lakes, or York, the UK’s most visited city outside of London

York at top of list of England’s worst roads

"It’s been an unprecedented year for travel up and down England, and while we’re sure that the state of the roads hasn’t put a dampener on things – we’re urging people to prioritise their comfort and well-being at these times," said Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK's marketing director.

"Whether that means taking the opportunity to enjoy the near-silence of an electric vehicle – like our New ë-C4 – or filtering out bumps with Citroën Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, we think our customers have endured quite enough turbulence for one year."

 

Towns and cities in England with the best roads (<one percent of classified roads requiring maintenance)

Local Authority

Region

% of roads requiring urgent maintenance

Isle of Wight

South East

0

Hartlepool

North East

1

Middlesbrough

North East

1

Redcar and Cleveland

North East

1

Newcastle upon Tyne

North East

1

Sunderland

North East

1

Halton UA

North West

1

Liverpool

North West

1

Walsall

West Midlands

1

Kensington and Chelsea

London

1

Harrow

London

1

Milton Keynes

South East

1


Towns and cities in England with the worst roads (>10 percent of classified roads requiring maintenance)

Local Authority

Region

% of roads requiring urgent maintenance

York

Yorkshire and the Humber

25

Derby

East Midlands

19

Bath and North East Somerset

South West

16

Devon

South West

16

Shropshire

West Midlands

12

Stockport

North West

11

Manchester

North West

10

Tower Hamlets

London

10

