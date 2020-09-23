MG has expanded its eco-friendly vehicle offering with the arrival of a new electric estate car and a plug-in hybrid SUV. Dubbed MG5 EV and HS Plug-In respectively, the new cars are expected to help electric and hybrid cars make up more than 50 percent of the brand’s total sales in 2021.

Available to order next month, the MG5 is perhaps the more revolutionary concept, being the brand’s first electric estate to arrive in the UK. However, more than 63,000 electric MG5s have already been sold in various markets around the world, and the car is merely being added to MG’s British offering.

Under the fairly mundane bodywork, the MG5 gets a 52.2 kWh battery pack and a 154 bhp electric motor, allowing a 214-mile range between charges. The battery is mounted in the floor of the car, and MG claims that gives the car a “more assured feel”, thanks to the low centre of gravity.

Placing the battery under the floor has also allowed for a well-proportioned boot, with 464 litres of boot space, 578 litres if the load cover is retracted. Fold down the rear seats, though, and that expands to 1,456 litres.

Prices start at £24,495 once the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been taken into account, and that buys you the base-spec Excite model. That means you get 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless start and an eight-inch colour touchscreen with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity software. You also get a seven-inch digital driver display, cruise control and rear parking sensors, as well as a seven-year warranty.

The Exclusive version is about £2,500 more expensive, and adds leather-style upholstery with heated front seats and six-way electric adjustment for the driver. Silver roof rails are also fitted, along with keyless entry, automatic windscreen wipers and satellite navigation.

“The all-new MG5 EV is an important addition to the MG range and helps us to take the next step in our ‘Momentum and Growth’ plan, positioning MG as a high-tech EV leader, the go-to brand for mainstream and affordable EVs,” said Daniel Gregorious, MG’s head of sales and marketing. “We now have a range of three plug-in cars with something for everyone and with MG5 EV we’ve turned over a new leaf with Europe’s first SW EV. With a big boot, a big range and a small price tag, we really believe that MG5 EV is a real breakthrough in terms of value-for-money, practical EVs in the UK.”

The new HS plug-in hybrid SUV, meanwhile, will slot in at the top of the HS range, with prices starting at £29,995. The car is MG’s first plug-in hybrid, combining the existing model’s 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and a 90 kW electric motor to provide a 32-mile electric range. The combo also churns out 255 bhp, meaning the family bus can get from 0-60 mph in less than seven seconds.

As with the MG5, two versions of the HS Plug-In will go on sale next month. The basic Excite gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-style trim and electrically adjustable heated front seats. Automatic headlamps and wipers are standard, too, along with keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Finally, a 360-degree parking camera and silver roof rails are also thrown in. The more expensive Exclusive trim adds a power-operated tailgate, panoramic roof and full leather upholstery, plus LED bi-function headlights.