Mini is celebrating its first victory at the Monte Carlo rally with a new special edition version of the sporty Cooper S and John Cooper Works. Named in honour of the legendary Northern Irish driver who clinched that win in 1964, the Paddy Hopkirk Edition is decked out in classic Mini racing colours and features Hopkirk’s start number of 37.

Seen here with red paint and a white roof designed to imitate the style of Hopkirk’s rally-winning car, the number 37 adorns the special edition’s doors. Depending on the market, the car will come with 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark finish, while gloss black can be found on the radiator grille, lower air intakes and door handles. The same finish is also applied to the fuel filler flap, Mini logos and light cluster surrounds.

In a further nod to Hopkirk’s achievement, the number 37 also appears on the side indicator trim parts known as “side scuttles”, while Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo stickers also appear. Hopkirk’s signature features on the tailgate, while the rally-winning car’s registration – 33 EJB – appears on the single white bonnet stripe on the driver’s side.

Inside, the cabin is adorned with Piano Black interior surfaces, complete with Hopkirk’s signature on the decorative trim strip on the passenger side. The LED entry sills also bear Hopkirk’s name, while some markets will get a key cap with the number 37.

Mini claims the special edition can be “tailored to the driver‘s personal style” to create an “entirely unique specimen”. Almost all the optional extras from the Mini three-door and five-door ranges are available, allowing customers to add to the car’s standard equipment.

Speaking of which, the Paddy Hopkirk Edition trim is available across the Cooper S three-door and five-door line-ups, as well as the even faster John Cooper Works. All three cars come with a 2-litre petrol engine, but the Cooper S models get 189 bhp, whereas the John Cooper Works ups that to 228 bhp.

That means the Cooper S three-door will manage the sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds when paired with the automatic gearbox, while the manual is a tenth of a second slower. The John Cooper Works, meanwhile, will hit 62 mph after just 6.1 seconds with the automatic ‘box on board, while the manual takes 6.3 seconds.

The Paddy Hopkirk Edition will go on sale next month, although Mini has not yet confirmed full pricing or specifications for the UK market.