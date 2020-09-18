This year's Regent Street Motor Show has been called off as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although it is set to return in 2021.

The single day event is the UK's best attended free-to-view motor show, attracting around half a million visitors in recent years.

This year's running of the event was set to take place on October 31, ahead of the popular RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run on November 1. That will remain, albeit with the latest COVID-19 guidelines in place.

"Following a detailed feasibility study regarding the running of the 2020 Regent Street Motor Show, it is with regret that we have reached the difficult – if understandable – decision to postpone the Show until next year," said Nick Wigley, CEO of Goose Live Events who organise the event for the Royal Automobile Club.

"Our priority at all times is the safety and well being of those attending our events as well as our own team. It is clear that the restrictions and additional protocols required to ensure the Show would be safe for tens of thousands of visitors, our stakeholders and our staff present a significant hurdle. And with the news of the UK Government’s latest legislation stating that a maximum of six people are able to meet as a group, the Show – as an event where family and friends can gather – was put into even further question."

"The team is already planning in earnest for an even more appealing Regent Street Motor Show for Saturday 6 November 2021 and, in the meantime, we are delighted that this year’s RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car has been given the green light and will take place on Sunday 1 November 2020."