The Czech brand's first mild hybrid.

Skoda is adding its first mild hybrid drivetrain option to its fourth-generation Octavia range with the introduction of a new three-cylinder 1.0-litre e-TEC engine.

The engine is paired with a 48-volt Li-ion battery and a combined belt-driven starter-alternator, which allows the Octavia to coast with the engine completely switched off for extended periods, with the electric motor keeping essential systems like power steering still running.

The system can also recover energy during braking and store it in the battery, where it can be used to boost power when necessary. A direct current converter (DC-DC) also converts the voltage from the 48-volt battery to the 12 volts needed for the car's electrical system.

The powertain's 107 bhp petrol engine is also packed with innovative features, like a lightweight aluminium crankcase and pistons, and the connecting rods are already well balanced, negating the need for a balancing shaft like other three-cylinder engines need.

The innovative powertrain can be specced on the SE First Edition and the fleet-focused SE Technology trim levels, and is available on both the saloon-like 'hatch' model, and the estate.

The powerplant, mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox is priced from £23,005 on the road, and will be available to order from September 22. it will be followed by a plug-in hybrid model at a later date.

Engine

WLTP CO2 Combined (g/km)

Recommended OTR

BiK 2020/2021

Octavia SE First Edition hatch
1.0 TSI e-TEC 110PS DSG 

 115

£23,005.00

26 percent

Octavia SE First Edition Estate
1.0 TSI e-TEC 110PS DSG 

118

£23,985.00

26 percent

Octavia SE Technology hatch
1.0 TSI e-TEC 110PS DSG 

115

£23,255.00

26 percent

Octavia SE Technology estate
-1.0 TSI e-TEC 110PS DSG 

118

£24,235.00

26 percent

