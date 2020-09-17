Peugeot delivers 611 vehicles to police and fire services across UK

Peugeot has been doing its bit to support the emergency services across the UK by supplying 611 vehicles to 38 Police and Fire services across the country.

The latest delivery is part of a wider order of more than 1,500 new cars and vans for the 38 authorities, and includes the new 208, e-208, 308, 508, 3008 SUV, and 5008 SUV as well as Partner, Expert and Boxer vans.

The new e-208, launched earlier this year, accounts for 81 vehicles in the final total, as an ever-increasing number of emergency services looking to switch to hybrid and electric vehicles. Of Peugeot's orders this year, 13 percent of them have been electric vehicles that have been put to operational use across the country.

"It’s a great testament of build quality, reliability and performance that so many of our vehicles continue to be chosen for operational purposes by the UK’s Police and Fire departments," said David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK.

"There are few greater tests than the daily use of our Police and Fire departments, and we look forward to continuing to work with our public services in the future."

Since 2015, Peugeot has supplied Police and Fire services with over 5,000 vehicles and during the coronavirus pandemic, it continued to supply vehicles to vital services at no cost. West Midlands Police was one of the services that benefited, loaning eight vehicles during the period.

"Peugeot have provided eight loan vehicles to us throughout the period the UK has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gary Mallett, fleet manager for West Midlands Police. "These vehicles are used as support and backup vehicles for West Midlands Police. This in turn has ensured West Midlands Police can support the communities we serve."