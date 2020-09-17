One-in-five cars on Britain's roads today are over 13 years old on Britain's roads today, despite increasing efforts to get people into more modern machines.

Retro Motor analysed DVLA and Department for Transport data which showed that in 2019 there were 6.086 million cars over 13 years old in the UK. In 1994, 25 years prior, that number sat at 1.329 million – just 6.3 percent of cars compared to 19.1 percent in 2019.

Overall, the average age of all cars on the roads has increased from 6.7 years in 1994 to 8.3 years in 2019, meanwhile the total number of cars on UK roads increased from 21.1 million to 31.8 million.

"You have to remember that a 13-year old car in 1994 was an early Eighties model with extremely high emissions and no catalytic converters, whereas cars from the mid-2000s were already starting to meet new Euro emissions legislation," said Retro Motor founder Richard Aucock. "In addition, there’s been a huge boom in the popularity of modern classics in recent years, which means that models from the Eighties and Nineties in particular have developed into collectors’ items.

"Throw into the mix the much-improved build quality of cars from this era and it’s easy to see why many of them remain loved and cherished by enthusiasts, rather than just be used as old bangers."