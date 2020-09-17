The M74 is Scotland is the UK's most EV-friendly motorway according to new research from CarGurus, which analysed the locations of EV charging points, as well as EV interest in each area of the country.

The 40-mile M74 had the shortest average distance between charging points – the three charging locations on the route south-east from Glasgow an average of 13.3 miles apart. However the nearby M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh is the polar opposite, with just one service station and no charging points across its 60-mile length – that despite being Scotland’s busiest motorway.

In England, the 32-mile M60 ring road around Manchester has no EV charging points, while the M6 has the second-most number of EV charging points, with one on average ever 14.5 miles along its 232 miles. Despite that though, only 10 percent of CarGurus buyer searches for EVs came from the West Midlands and North West, which the M6 passes through.

London's notorious M25 (pictured below) has just four charging locations along its 117-mile length, with a charging point ever 30 miles. It's 15th on the list, despite London having the third most EV searches.

Northern Ireland meanwhile accounts for just one percent of EV interest across the UK, but its M5 motorway near Belfast is in the top three most EV-friendly motorways.

"While many EV drivers will do the majority of their charging at home, there are most likely still times when charging mid-journey will be essential, particularly on long motorway runs," said Chris Knapman, editor at CarGurus UK. "As such, it is reassuring to see just how frequently you’ll be able to find a charge point on the UK’s various motorways.

"Of course, it’s not only the number of charging points that’s increasing. The SMMT reports year-to-date registrations of new battery EVs are up by 157 percent compared with last year, despite the impact of lockdown measures.

"With interest also filtering through to the used EV market we’ve created guides that run through the pros and cons of buying and running an electric car, as well as highlighting some of the most appealing models on the second-hand market in 2020."

Most EV-friendly motorways by miles per charging location

MOTORWAY LENGTH (MILES) No. OF CHARGE POINT LOCATIONS AVG. MILES PER CHARGE POINT LOCATION 1 M74 40 3 13.3 2 M6 232 16 14.5 3 M5 163 11 14.8 4 M1 194 12 16.2 5 M4 189 11 17.2 6 M40 89 5 17.8 7 M42 40 2 20.0 8 M27 25 1 25.0 9 M80 25 1 25.0 10 M20 51 2 25.5 11 M2 26 1 26.0 12 M62 107 4 26.8 13 M6 TOLL 27 1 27.0 14 M18 27 1 27.0 15 M25 117 4 29.3 16 M3 59 2 29.5 17 M56 33 1 33.0 18 M60 36 0 36.0 19 M11 55 1 55.0 20 M8 60 0 60.0

Most EV-friendly motorways by number of charging units