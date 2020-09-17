EV-friendly motorways don't always run through areas where EVs are popular, however.

The M74 is Scotland is the UK's most EV-friendly motorway according to new research from CarGurus, which analysed the locations of EV charging points, as well as EV interest in each area of the country.

The 40-mile M74 had the shortest average distance between charging points – the three charging locations on the route south-east from Glasgow an average of 13.3 miles apart. However the nearby M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh is the polar opposite, with just one service station and no charging points across its 60-mile length – that despite being Scotland’s busiest motorway.

The UK's charging network

In England, the 32-mile M60 ring road around Manchester has no EV charging points, while the M6 has the second-most number of EV charging points, with one on average ever 14.5 miles along its 232 miles. Despite that though, only 10 percent of CarGurus buyer searches for EVs came from the West Midlands and North West, which the M6 passes through.

Electric cars charging at motorway service station in Devon UK

London's notorious M25 (pictured below) has just four charging locations along its 117-mile length, with a charging point ever 30 miles. It's 15th on the list, despite London having the third most EV searches.

Northern Ireland meanwhile accounts for just one percent of EV interest across the UK, but its M5 motorway near Belfast is in the top three most EV-friendly motorways.

M25 London Orbital Motorway near Junction 18 in Hertfordshire UK

"While many EV drivers will do the majority of their charging at home, there are most likely still times when charging mid-journey will be essential, particularly on long motorway runs," said Chris Knapman, editor at CarGurus UK. "As such, it is reassuring to see just how frequently you’ll be able to find a charge point on the UK’s various motorways.

"Of course, it’s not only the number of charging points that’s increasing. The SMMT reports year-to-date registrations of new battery EVs are up by 157 percent compared with last year, despite the impact of lockdown measures.

"With interest also filtering through to the used EV market we’ve created guides that run through the pros and cons of buying and running an electric car, as well as highlighting some of the most appealing models on the second-hand market in 2020."

Most EV-friendly motorways by miles per charging location 

 

MOTORWAY

LENGTH (MILES)

No. OF CHARGE POINT LOCATIONS 

AVG. MILES PER CHARGE POINT LOCATION

1

M74

40

3

13.3

2

M6

232

16

14.5

3

M5

163

11

14.8

4

M1

194

12

16.2

5

M4

189

11

17.2

6

M40

89

5

17.8

7

M42

40

2

20.0

8

M27

25

1

25.0

9

M80

25

1

25.0

10

M20

51

2

25.5

11

M2

26

1

26.0

12

M62

107

4

26.8

13

M6 TOLL

27

1

27.0

14

M18

27

1

27.0

15

M25

117

4

29.3

16

M3

59

2

29.5

17

M56

33

1

33.0

18

M60

36

0

36.0

19

M11

55

1

55.0

20

M8

60

0

60.0

 

Most EV-friendly motorways by number of charging units

 

MOTORWAY

TOTAL No. OF CHARGING UNITS 

1

M6

33

2

M4

21

3

M1

19

4

M40

10

5

M25

10

6

M62

9

7

M74

4

8

M20

4

9

M3

4

10

M2

2

11

M42

3

12

M56

3

13

M6 TOLL

2

14

M11

2

15

M18

1

16

M80

1

17

M27

1

18

M60

0

19

M8

0